Obituary: Nelda Kirkman Tieman 1926-2020

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 7:41 a.m.

Nelda Kirkman Tieman was born on January 27, 1926 and passed away on June 20, 2020.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde, Arizona.

