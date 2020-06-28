OFFERS
Daytime lane closures on State Route 89A near Jerome set for June 29- July 1

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on State Route 89A, in both directions, while crews clear the roadside drainage ditch of rocks and debris.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on State Route 89A, in both directions, while crews clear the roadside drainage ditch of rocks and debris.

Staff report
Originally Published: June 28, 2020 11:43 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on State Route 89A, in both directions, while crews clear the roadside drainage ditch of rocks and debris.

The work is scheduled daily between Forest Service Road-104 (milepost 337) and near the town of Jerome (milepost 342) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, June 29, and ending Wednesday, July 1.

Motorists should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place: SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel.

Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and direct drivers through the work zone.

The ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while the maintenance work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 85-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

