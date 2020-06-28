Fire in residential Cornville neighborhood quickly extinguished
Staff report
Originally Published: June 28, 2020 7:34 p.m.
Firefighters responded to a fire in a residential neighborhood in Cornville this afternoon.
Sometime after 2 p.m., a blaze broke out in an area near the 11000 block of East Adams Lane. Verde Valley Fire Department firefighters, whose Cornville station is less than a mile away, were among those on scene.
The fire was quickly extinguished. The Verde Independent will add details to this story once information from a fire agency can be obtained.
Sedona Fire and U.S. Forest Service firefighters were at the scene later in the afternoon.
