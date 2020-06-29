74,533 COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona; Verde Valley has 232 positive tests

The Arizona Department of Health Services documented 4,483 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the weekend, with nine deaths reported.

That pushes the state total to 74,533 cases since documentation began in January, with 1,588 deaths.

Locally, there are now 232 documented cases in the Verde Valley and Sedona, with 100 of those cases in Cottonwood. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has 18 patients with coronavirus.

In May, Arizona averaged about 400 COVID-19 cases every day. This month, through Monday morning, the state is averaging 2,661 new cases daily.

So far in June, ADHS has reported 54,410 new COVID-19 cases and 671 coronavirus-related deaths. More than 73% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases have been documented in June.

In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,181 of the state’s 1,588 deaths. There have been 211 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 45,178.

Pima County has 7,568 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 5,882 cases. Navajo County has 3,570 cases, Pinal County has 3,382, Apache County has 2,309, Coconino County has 1,850 and Santa Cruz has 1,717 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 678,363 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise so far this month. It currently stands at 9.6%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (36,594), with 84 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 9,108 times with 1,181 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 157 new cases over the weekend with Cottonwood continuing as the newest hot zone in the county with 100 cases total.

Yavapai County now has documented 771 COVID-19 cases since testing began with 325 recoveries. There have been eight deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 232 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region:

-100 confirmed in Cottonwood with 13 new cases over the weekend.

-49 in Camp Verde

-47 in Sedona

-13 in Clarkdale

-12 in Cornville

-11 in Rimrock

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 18,836 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.6% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 384-230 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 4,634 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 6% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Monday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,499 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 88% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported it had 18 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 51 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 22 positive tests with 10 results pending. FMC has admitted 178 patients; 41 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.59 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 128,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 789,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 10.2 million cases reported worldwide, with 503,000 deaths and 5.17 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases



June 21 52,390 cases



June 20 49,798 cases



June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case