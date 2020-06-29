OFFERS
Third staff member at Spectrum tests positive for COVID-19

Spectrum is extending the time it is limiting the access to its main campus on Cottonwood Street. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: June 29, 2020 9:08 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - A third staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Spectrum Healthcare in Cottonwood. Spectrum regularly tests and quarantines employees possibly exposed to the virus, according to Spectrum CEO April Rhodes.

“Approximately 46 employees were tested this week as a result of possible exposure,” Rhodes said. “We are pleased to report that the majority of these tests have been negative.”

“Unfortunately, we did have one additional staff person test positive,” she said Saturday. Two staff members previously tested positive, according to Rhodes.

Rhodes did not say what jobs the employees performed or if any Spectrum clients have been tested or quarantined.

She did say that Spectrum has conducted contact tracing to identify any other people who may be at risk of exposure.

“Out of an abundance of caution and care for our patients and staff, we limited in-person traffic at our main campus and Sedona offices this past week,” Rhodes said.

Spectrum is extending the time it is limiting the access to its main campus on Cottonwood Street. All services have been moved to telehealth and most staff are continuing to work from home, Rhodes said.

“We will reopen to all traffic on Monday 7/6/2020. We will take this time to complete some maintenance projects at our main campus, complete deep cleaning of our sites, and finalize contact tracing and testing for staff,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said Spectrum has had social distancing and disinfecting measures in-place since March.

The Mingus, Camp Verde, and Prescott sites remain open with normal hours. All services are available virtually and our mobile crisis response team remains fully operational and ready to help, Rhodes added.

“Now more than ever it is important that we're available to our communities as people struggle with the impact of COVID on mental wellness and calls for crisis increase. We encourage people to call our main line for help 928-634-2236,” Rhodes said.

News