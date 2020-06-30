Art happenings in Jerome: new paintings from Cody DeLong, Robin Anderson

Jerome is bustling with activity and the tourists are always looking for that unique item to claim as their own.

Although COVID-19 has postponed the Jerome Art Walk until further notice, this Independence Day there is still some good art news to share on jeromeartwalk.com.

After attending a wedding at the Surgeons House in Jerome, Cody DeLong was inspired to do a big 30”x30” painting of one of the koi ponds. He is also working on a number of smaller pieces for summer so stop in and see what’s wet on the easel. 300 Hull Ave. between the Visitors Center and Spook Hall. www.codydelong.com

House of Joy, Art Gallery and 80’s Arcade is honored to have Jerome artist Robin John Anderson’s newest 2020 paintings. Please come view both his work and the amazing ceramic “Angels” of Margo Mandette.

Robin and Margo have been here in Jerome creating amazing works of art for 40 years. Robin has expressed the limitless facets of “Perceptionism’’ as a writer, philosopher and painter.

He now paints primarily on location taking in all thats around him. Anderson aims to capture his personal understanding or perception of the scene in front of him.

The House of Joy is located at 416 Hull Avenue, Jerome. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.