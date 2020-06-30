Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents revised 2020 season

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival has been waiting, watching, and calculating for several months now, and is excited to finally announce its revised 2020 season.

Obviously, the season will look a little different than expected, but plans are in place to provide local theatre both digitally and onstage.

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will continue its season this summer with Spoon River Anthology, a collection of poems written by Edgar Lee Masters that paint the colorful picture of a fictional Illinois town along the Spoon River at the turn of the 20th Century, giving insight into the characters’ lives, their deaths, and how they intertwine.

The show will be filmed at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park and edited for digital release in July-August 2020.

Second in the line up will be As You Like It by William Shakespeare, a fully virtual production directed by James Cougar Canfield and starring Flagshakes favorites. This zany production will be digitally released online Sept. 11–27, with audience-limited screenings and talkbacks at Coconino Center for the Arts.

Come fall, the festival is excited to remount its gritty production of A Lie of the Mind by Sam Shepard, directed by Jennifer Vosters, Nov. 13–14 at Coconino Center for the Arts.

The final production of the 2020 Season, the famous Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by Jim Warren, Artistic Director and Founder of the American Shakespeare Center Dec. 11–20 at Coconino Center for the Arts.

Note that all productions this season will be available digitally, so if you aren’t quite ready to attend the theatre in the fall, you can stream any of the productions at home. FlagShakes has implemented new protocols and procedures to keep patrons and artists safe.

Want to know more about our response to COVID-19? Read the letter outlining new procedures and commitments, and for more info about tickets and productions, go to flagshakes.org or facebook.com/flagshakes/.