Florence Johns Vezie’s Fabric Creations featured at Village Gallery

The month of July will feature the work of fabric artist Florence Johns Vezie, or “Flo,” as her friends call her, at Village Gallery in the Village of Oak Creek.

Her colorful, lightweight garments draw the eye and float on the air with motion. Flo creates her own patterns and seeks out fabrics that spark her imagination.

Some of her original designs include flattering long and mid-length flowing jackets and tops. As Flo explains, “I see fashion design as an art form; the female form is the canvas and the medium is fabric.”

She also creates a line of fun and brightly colored yarn boas that add style to any outfit. Flo offers her seamstress skills for alterations to our local residents.

Beyond fashion, Flo is also a sculptural artist. Over the years she has developed her own technique of merging fabric and other materials into three-dimensional decorative wall art on canvas.

This more introspective aspect of her art allows her imagination to capture the motion of flowing water, foliage and windblown skies.

At a young age, Flo experimented with taking garments apart and redesigning them for her own pleasure and discovered her aptitude with color, texture and form.

Later in life she turned her passion into art and eventually a career. She relocated to the Verde Valley from Florida in 1989, and never looked back.

She affirms “I love it here and will never leave this beautiful Red Rock Country.”

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 Arizona SR 179, in the Village of Oak Creek and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.



For more information call (928) 284-1416 or visit the website at; sedonalocalastists.com.