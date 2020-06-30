Mountain Trails Gallery celebrates story-telling artwork with new bronze sculptures

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona will present “Traditions in Western Sculpture: Figurative, Wildlife, and the Stories They Tell,” which opens on Friday, July 3, with a selection of new sculpture by an outstanding group of artists.

The show features the beauty and timelessness of the American West as told in bronze by sculptors who are fascinated with the Native American culture as it continues its dances, traditions, and spiritual life.

The selection also highlights sculptors who have a passion for ranching and the cowboys and cowgirls who continue to work just as they did in the past.

Also featured are sculptures by artists who are intrigued with wildlife that can be regularly spotted in the West as these fine artists show how the nature of animals can delight as well as teach in each of their bronzes.Julie Williams, director, spoke about the bounty of fascinating new works in bronze available at Mountain Trails Gallery.

“From traditional to contemporary styles, across many years of experience as storytellers, each artist brings their own voice to the remarkable way they tell the story," Williams said.

In addition to these featured artists are new bronze works by contemporary wildlife artist Mark Edward Adams, rancher and horse wrangler Deborah Copenhaver Fellows, Cowboy Artist of America sculptor Dustin Payne, legendary Western sculptor Vic Payne, American history sculptor Gary Lee Price, and multi-talented Western artist Michael Trcic who works in sculpture as well as painting. Also available are new paintings by a number of the gallery’s outstanding award-winning artists.”

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque participates in the City of Sedona and Chamber of Commerce’s program Sedona: Safe. Clean. Ready. and welcomes any questions or concerns about visiting the gallery at fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com or (928) 282-3225.

Also, contact the gallery for more information about the new exhibition or any of the new art work available on their website at www.mountaintrailssedona.com.

Mountain Trails Gallery is located at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, 336 S.R. 179, Upstairs Suite A201, Sedona. Reception: Friday, July 3, 3-6 p.m.