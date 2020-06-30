New movies: Be careful what you wish for

Here are some of the newest film releases on DVDs or through streaming services.

Four Kids and It

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Director: Andy De Emmony

Writers: Simon Lewis, Mark Oswin

Producers: Julie Baines, Anne Brogan, Jonathan Taylor, et al.

Cast: Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, Pippa Haywood, Matthew Goode, et. al.

A group of four British kids stumbles upon a mysterious creature and build a relationship with it.

But when they discover that their new friend can grant wishes, they realize that sometimes it’s prudent to be careful what you wish for.

With an all-star cast of comedic talent and a talented VFX team behind the wheel, this is a magical story into the unknown built to appeal to the imagination of the youngest kids.

Rated PG for thematic elements, some rude/suggestive comments, fantasy violence and language.

Redcon-1

Available for streaming

Eagle Films

Director: Chee Keong Cheung

Writers: Chee Keong Cheung, Steve Horvath

Producers: Mark Strange, et. al.

Cast: Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo, Mark Strange, et. al.

Stemming from a prison in the south of England, Britain faces a deadly zombie virus outbreak. During the mass amount of pandamonium, those fighting against the zombies learn these are no ordinary zombies.

Due to the virus, the zombies have retained some of their human-like qualities.

Those in the outbreak must fight zombies who are capable of fighting back and utilizing weapons.

Only one scientist holds the cure to end the zombie apocalypse. It is up to an elite team of British Special Forces to locate the scientist in quarantine, fight formidable zombies along the way, and save the world.

Force of Nature

Screen Media Films

Director: Michael Polish

Writes: Cory Miller, Cory Miller

Producers: Mark Stewart, Marily Reyes, Elizabeth Primm, et. al.

Cast: Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Stephanie Cayo, Tyler Jon Olson, Rey Hernandez, Blas Sien Diaz, et. al.

Tenants are terrorized by vicious thieves targetting a wealthy tenant with $55 million stashed in a hidden safe.

Their plans are complicated by a disgraced cop, a retired cop, and his daughter, who is a doctor.

The retired cop recognizes one of the men as part of a crew pulling high-end heists and he is intent on ruining their plans.

Unfortunately, their plans to evacuate the tenants to safety are further complicated by a category 5 hurricane wreaking havoc on the outside. Which is more deadly, the gang of thieves or Mother Nature?

Rated R for violence and pervasive language.

Saint Frances

Available for streaming

GEM Entertainment

Directors: Jordan Barker

Writer: Christopher Borrelli

Producers: Jordan Barker, Borga Dorter, Martin Wojtunik, et. al.

Cast: Hannah Kasulka, Craig Arnold, Sasha Clements, et. al.

Bridget is relieved to finally find a job: nannying a young girl, Frances. She’s not as relieved to have a potential nice guy love interest turn into a potential baby.

During her employment, Bridget faces this unforeseen and unplanned pregnancy, in addition to issues with taking care of stubborn and spunky Frances, and tensions with Frances’ mothers.