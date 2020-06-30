Sedona Film Fest presents ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ premiere July 3-9

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” showing July 3-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter, chronicles the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia.

Using interviews and rare archival footage, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” chronicles John Robert Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration.

Using present-day interviews with Lewis — now 80 years old — Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957.

In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

“The biggest reason I got involved in this project is because of John Lewis himself,” director Dawn Porter says. “He’s such a towering figure, and I knew that by partnering with CNN Films, I’d be able to explore not only his past, but his present as well, that we would also have access to the archival resources at CNN Worldwide. John Lewis has consistently delivered a message of doing your best, being honorable, and respecting others for the past 65+ years. I think it’s really needed at this particular moment in history.”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 3-9. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Thursday, July 3, 5 and 9; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6, 7 and 8.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.