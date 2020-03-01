Full slate on Tuesday’s Cottonwood Council agenda

COTTONWOOD — There’s no telling how long Tuesday’s Cottonwood Council meeting will run, but one thing is clear from the agenda: many people, departments and issues will be affected by the variety of items to be covered.

One of the first items on the agenda is an annual report presentation from Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell. Statistics, trends, organizational goals, special programs, recruitment and other topics are all likely to be covered.

A public hearing is scheduled, as part of Tuesday’s meeting, regarding the annexation of Sawmill Gardens Patio Homes. The 59-home private community, located near the east end of Cottonwood Street, east of Cove Parkway, would go from being part of unincorporated Yavapai County to being within city limits with the property owners’ approval.

After Tuesday’s hearing, the next step would be for a petition to be circulated. At least 50 percent, plus one, of the property owners, and owners representing more than 50 percent of the assessed value of the properties, must agree to the annexation petition, followed by a Council vote on an ordinance annexing the area.

The Council will also consider whether to increase the pay range and title for an accounting position, in order to recruit more highly qualified and experienced applicants.

The city’s new Drought and Water Shortage Preparedness Plan will be made public, with a vote on whether to use it to replace an older plan.

The consent agenda, which can be approved by the Council with a single vote, includes thee city's abandonment of an alley next to where a new Circle K convenience store will be constructed. Circle K will maintain the alley; the city will have utility easements.

A bus stop will be built at or near the corner of Mingus Avenue and Main Street.

There are also two major street-improvement expenditures on the consent agenda.

One of those items is a contract for the North Main Street “road diet.” After struggling to find a bid that fell within the city’s budget, Public Works Director Robert Winiecke will propose the city go with Fann Contracting, whose base bid is for $340,000, and includes contingencies.

The road diet’s main component involves reducing Main Street to one lane in each direction from Old Town all the way to Mingus Avenue. However, in addition to removing and replacing striping, there will also be possible signage improvements, some asphalt milling and pavement patching and a fog seal coat being added the pavement.

The other street-improvement item is the proposed $64,000 purchase of a crack-sealing machine.