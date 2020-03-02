Council seeks 'authentic voice' on zoning matters

Famous words from The Music Man, “You gotta know the territory." With that in mind, my first action as leader for the Big Park Community Coordinating Council was reaching out to each of the 26 council representatives for a “coffee chat."

To better understand the territory, I had a three-fold goal:

• To establish a personal connection with those I didn’t know.

• To learn what value they felt the council should be delivering to the community.

• To identify areas for improvement.

At the February meeting, I reported briefly on the outcome of the 24 discussions that tapped 21 member organizations. A summary report on the findings will be posted on the website with the meeting minutes.

The outstanding consensus point was that the council should be “an authentic voice of the community to Yavapai County on zoning matters.” And, top of the list of things to improve – do a better job of that.

Making meaningful progress will require a combination of leadership from the council and productive, steady participation from the community.

To that end, we developed selection criteria for the 2020 Planning & Zoning Committee. The goal was to assemble a balanced team with proven expertise and vision to lead the discussion on these matters for the Council and the community

• Specialized professional experience in planning, zoning, construction and architecture.

• Business and negotiation acumen.

• Communication skills – to help representatives understand the issues at stake and communicate these to their members.

• Ability to see future outcomes and provide this guidance to the Council and the community.

• Teamwork. Chemistry to productively collaborate with each other, zoning change applicants and County staff.

The committee that the council approved on Feb. 13 “knows the territory” and brings all these attributes to bear. A summary of their individual bio’s is on the council website for your review.

• Micheal Ryan, Chairman

• Camille Cox, Ex officio and Vice Chair

• Don Williams

• David Gill, returning from 2019

• David Hanke

• Michael McGaughey

• Nancy Maple, returning from 2019

• Mary Morris, returning from 2018

• Advisors to the Committee: Martha Mertz and Paul Cooley

February Meeting Highlights

• Sedona Fire District Division Chief Jon Davis confirmed that it is not yet possible to send a text message to the 9-1-1 call center to report an emergency. They are working on a solution to that and are hopeful that they will have that ability by July of this year.

• The APS Transmission Line Committee gave a detailed report on viewscape and other impacts of the proposed APS high tension overhead power line on Forest Service land.

• Founder Joanna McPherson shared her vision of her new preschool, Sedona Village Learning Center, that will open at the Big Park School in March.

• Businessman and VOC resident Ralph Woellmer presented on CARE, the new grassroots group that is researching facts and implications of incorporation for the Village. The Council agreed to receive periodic updates from the group, and possibly assist with community forums.

Many in the community have expressed an interest in timely information on zoning applications impacting the Village. Here’s one way to get this info directly: Send an email to Leah Brock at leah.brock@yavapai.us with your name, street address and email address.



Describe what you are interested in, e.g., “all projects in the Verde Valley” or “all projects in VOC”. Your name will be added to the County’s “Interested Parties Notification List” for projects matching your interest, and developers will be advised to send a letter inviting you to participate in any Citizen Participation events for that application.

Another action we recommend is to subscribe to the BPRCC email list. You’ll find the form at the bottom of our website home page: bigparkcouncil.org.

The next Council meeting is March 12, 9 a.m., at the VOC Fire Station. Please join us. In the meantime, we’d like to know YOUR thoughts on the what the Council should be delivering in the way of value to our community and ways we might improve. Send me an email or fill out a comment card at the meeting.

Camille Cox, President (camille@onrampcomm.com)