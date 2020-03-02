Despite struggles, Michael Chafee takes step in right direction

I’m sure you’ve heard comments like, “I just wish they didn’t sit there panhandling. It makes me feel so uncomfortable.”

Michael Chaffee agrees. Unfortunately, it’s the only way he can get the medical care he needs. You know Michael. He’s the guy on the scooter-style wheelchair sitting at Clark’s, State Route 179 or on Jack’s Canyon near Rosewood Road, holding the sign asking for help from his community.

Michael hasn’t always been in circumstances like this. In fact, he used to be very physical and active.

Born in the Bay area of California, middle child of three, to a German mother and a father who was a career Command Sgt. Major of the Army, Michael was raised in a very structured home where activity and chores were required.

In school, he “rode bikes, played several sports, and got into mischief,” he says with a chuckle. He eventually added camping, fishing, crabbing, and almost anything outdoors. He’s biked from San Francisco to Newport Beach (430 miles).

Michael attended Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas on a soccer scholarship (played goalkeeper). In California he was an officer in his local Jaycees, served on a community action board in San Raphael (neighborhood cleanups, etc.) and volunteered with foodbanks, the homeless and soccer camps with kids.

After college, Michael worked in various jobs, settling into construction for over 25 years, much of the time self-employed. He paid into self-employment Social Security and maintained health insurance.

Construction is a hard business, takes a toll on the body and the rate of disability is high. In 1983 and 1988 Michael had to have knee surgeries. In 2009, the pain and problems with his knees became so bad he was forced to file for disability (more than a year after being medically recommended). Michael discovered the importance of those self-employment Social Security taxes; he was eligible for SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance payments).

In 2010 he moved to Prescott, worked doing minor repairs and odd jobs and had more surgery, “I walked into the hospital and left in a wheelchair; been in one ever since.”

In 2014 Michael’s landlord offered him a great opportunity to move to the Village. He loves it here and his disability payments usually cover all his expenses. However, there are surprises (a new scooter battery) and constant medical issues: a total of six knee surgeries and waiting for another, pain management visits, meds, copays, lab work, etc.

Sometimes the copays exceed $200 in a month. Some of his doctors won’t book the next appointment until he gets a previous balance paid.

Michael loves to read, socialize at Firecreek, and talk about his faith, and any other topic. “God’s favor is a gift; to worship God Jehovah is a privilege.”

He’s intelligent, well educated, articulate, speaks four languages, and has lived in many places, including Germany. He says much of his growing up years were committed to getting to know the culture he was currently living in.

Y’all should stop and say “Hi” to Michael next time you see him. He has some stories to tell.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.