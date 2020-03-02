Incorporation study group to report to Big Park Council

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The Big Park Regional Coordinating Council is far from making any type of formal statement or taking an action regarding municipal incorporation in its area. However, at least a flow of information on that subject has been established.

The Council voted unanimously, at its Feb. 13 regular meeting, to hear regular monthly reports from CARE, or Committee for Accurate Research and Education, on various topics related to incorporation. Ralph Woellmer, owner of the Matterhorn Shoppes in uptown Sedona, made a brief presentation toward the end of the Feb. 13 meeting on behalf of CARE, pointing out that first and foremost, the group will not be advocating for or against any incorporation-related action, and will simply provide information.

“We are not a political group, and we’ll be taking no positions on anything,” Woellmer said of the handful of people in the group he represents. “We’re not even going to get into what’s viable, and what isn’t. But there are a lot of pieces to such decisions, and we want folks to be informed and know how to inform themselves further. We just want there to be accurate information in the public discussion.”

Woellmer said the real cost to Village of Oak Creek residents will be a focus, along with what types of decisions would give town residents more local control, versus which decisions remain at the state or county level. Learning how finances work and what types and amounts of revenue are currently taken in by northern Arizona communities is another focus.

A group called VOC Inc., led by accountant Gary Krupa and a handful of other local residents, has met a few times, but is made up of those who have already decided incorporation is in the best interest of the community.

Woellmer, whose background is in the hospitality industry, told the Verde Independent that officials and others who are familiar with finances and elements of running a city have been more than willing to share information with him.

“They’re not at all reticent,” Woellmer said. “It’s in their nature to want Arizonans to succeed.”

Discussions of incorporation are not new to the village but seem to have gained new prevalence since two large hotel projects have captured the attention of area residents.

“A lot of this conversation has been driven by our interactions with our overseers (Yavapai County’s Board of Supervisors and other county leaders) on the other side of the mountain,” Woellmer said. “But it’s not driven to where everyone starts from a place that incorporating will fix everything. We just have a very thinly stretched labor pool now in the Verde Valley, and folks are thinking about alternatives.”

Another member of CARE who was at the BPRCC meeting was local resident Marlene Macek. She’s a career CPA and a former director of Google, Inc.’s sales and property tax department.

“We’re looking to examine a lot of data,” she said.

Several people spoke during the Feb.13 meeting and voiced displeasure with county officials, especially in permitting large projects that will bring more traffic onto the already-crowded State Route 179 corridor that runs through the village and into Sedona.

Woellmer said now that CARE has clear direction from the Big Park Council regarding monthly reports, he has that backing as he meets with county or city officials to get information.

He said there are no bad endings to dialogue about incorporation.

“The benefit is that, at the very least, the conversation gets people more involved in their local governments,” he said.