Meet your Big Park Council Rep. Carol Jancek

Name: Carol Jancek

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique. I am the representative for Village Park Condominiums. We are a small RAM consisting of 25 townhomes. It is a small community and a community where neighbors appreciate the friendship and safety of a small group. People here tend to look out for each other and we have been blessed with mostly nice neighbors who work well together to keep our little area clean and safe. About a third of the residents here are renters who fortunately tend to respect our properties as if they were their own.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council? I am currently the secretary for Village Park Condos. I have only been on the board for 2 1/2 years and still learning the ropes. I am also the liaison for our landscaping company and the owners to keep requests and the beauty of our community running smoothly and to keep communication open and clear. As a recent retiree, I am trying to keep a balance of my community involvement and my well-deserved free time.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time? As I said, I am retired from a 17 year career as the Human Services Coordinator for the Village of Arlington Heights in Illinois. I managed the Human Services Division of the local Health Department which served 76,000 residents. I am enjoying retirement more than I ever thought I would. My husband, also retired from 21 years in the Navy and 13 years with BNSF Railroad. I enjoy traveling and my hobby of making miniature furniture and room diaramas.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here? We purchased our home here in the Village in 2006. We had jobs that allowed us to work toward our dream of retirement in a suburb of Chicago, =so we didn’t move permanently until 2017. It’s been the best two years of my life. I love the weather and the small town feeling. I cherish the friends I have made and my little piece of heaven I call home. I have four grown children and four granddaughter who I wish lived here with us but are scattered across the United States. Fortunately, we are able to visit them at least once a year if not more. They are the fuel for my soul. I guess that’s the thing I like least about living here, is being so far from family. I also don’t particularly enjoy the traffic during tourist season and some of the growth here in the Village. I would like to see it stay more of a small town with the focus on those of us who live here.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements? I love crafting things, especially my miniature work. I have made dollhouses for my granddaughters including all the furniture and electrifying the houses. It helps me keep busy and to grow my creativity. I find it very relaxing while working on my small projects. I also enjoy playing games with my husband and neighbors. We have been playing Rummikub, Wizard, and a card game named Golf. Lots of fun and something to do in the evenings.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences? I would have to say my proudest accomplishment in life is my four children. They have grown up to be the most amazing adults who amaze and inspire me constantly. To see your children become great additions to the human race is a miraculous discovery. Coming to Sedona for the first time is one of my most memorable experiences. We were here on vacation and when we made the turn onto 179 I had this feeling of “coming home”. I cried when we had to leave. But, when we left we had purchased our condo with the dream of coming back permanently some day.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise? Everything I’ve done has been very fulfilling. After raising my children as a stay-at-home mom, I went to work as a pre-school teacher. I guess teaching is something that’s in my blood as it seems to have been a constant thread throughout all my jobs. My bachelor’s degree is in Special Education. Then I opened a group home day care and loved helping in the process of raising so many other children.

My final career took me to The Village of Arlington Heights in Illinois as the Human Services Secretary. After five years, my supervisor was retiring and encouraged me to return to school for my Master’s Degree. I did and was promoted to his job when he left. That job taught me so much. I worked with so many diverse people and had so many important responsibilities it was a wonderful experience.

I helped many disenfranchised families with problems and got to play Santa Claus every day. Nothing could have been more fulfilling. Being able to see the faces of those I helped was the most rewarding career of my life.