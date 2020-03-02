Old Town street closure set for Tuesday, March 3
Staff report
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 11:26 a.m.
The City of Cottonwood has announced a street closure for the morning of Tuesday, March 3 in Old Town.
Yavapai Street will be closed from Main Street to First Street for the placement of construction materials at an adjacent building project.
This closure will last from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
There will be a crane in place, so emergency vehicles will not be able to pass.
The alley between Main Street and First Street will be accessible, if needed.
The city encourages everyone to exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.
