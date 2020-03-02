One man suffered burns in Lake Montezuma home fire

LAKE MONTEZUMA — Sunday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, along with the Verde Valley Fire District, responded to a structure fire, and had to rescue one person who was still inside the home.

According to a report from Copper Canyon Fire, crews were called to a small residential duplex type structure in the 3900 block of East Yuma Drive for the report of a structure fire with an unconscious person inside. Crews arrived on scene to find no smoke or fire showing.

An occupant of the home, along with family members, were standing outside. The occupant told firefighters that her son was still inside the home.

Firefighters made it into the home to find smoke and high heat. They found a male victim who was unconscious several feet inside the front door, and quickly brought him outside, where he was treated until EMS crews arrived on scene.

Once additional crews arrived on scene, the smoldering-type fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters were able to keep the adjacent apartment from being damaged by fire.

The victim was airlifted to a local burn center for treatment of his injuries; his condition isn’t known at this time.

A second victim was treated and released on scene for smoke inhalation.

Copper Canyon said the fire is still under investigation.