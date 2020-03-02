OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, March 02
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

One man suffered burns in Lake Montezuma home fire

Copper Canyon and Verde Valley department crews responded to a fire in this home Sunday in the 3900 block of East Yuma Drive for the report of a structure fire with an unconscious person inside. The smoldering-type fire was quickly extinguished and one victim was airlifted to a local burn center for treatment of his injuries. Courtesy of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District

Copper Canyon and Verde Valley department crews responded to a fire in this home Sunday in the 3900 block of East Yuma Drive for the report of a structure fire with an unconscious person inside. The smoldering-type fire was quickly extinguished and one victim was airlifted to a local burn center for treatment of his injuries. Courtesy of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District

Originally Published: March 2, 2020 9:19 a.m.

LAKE MONTEZUMA — Sunday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, along with the Verde Valley Fire District, responded to a structure fire, and had to rescue one person who was still inside the home.

According to a report from Copper Canyon Fire, crews were called to a small residential duplex type structure in the 3900 block of East Yuma Drive for the report of a structure fire with an unconscious person inside. Crews arrived on scene to find no smoke or fire showing.

An occupant of the home, along with family members, were standing outside. The occupant told firefighters that her son was still inside the home.

Firefighters made it into the home to find smoke and high heat. They found a male victim who was unconscious several feet inside the front door, and quickly brought him outside, where he was treated until EMS crews arrived on scene.

Once additional crews arrived on scene, the smoldering-type fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters were able to keep the adjacent apartment from being damaged by fire.

The victim was airlifted to a local burn center for treatment of his injuries; his condition isn’t known at this time.

A second victim was treated and released on scene for smoke inhalation.

Copper Canyon said the fire is still under investigation.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Blaze destroys dream home in Camp Verde<br><i>Couples' 11-year project is gone in less than half an hour</i>
Nobody injured in Rimrock home fire
Smoking in bed causes house fire in Camp Verde
Smoldering cigarette suspected as cause of fire in Sedona’s Chapel area
House burns on Independence Day<br><i>Firefighters suspect illegal burn in Cornville is culprit</i>
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News