Mon, March 02
Rotary honors Red Rock High School Interact Club students

From left, Youth Services Chair Jennette Bill, Belgium Exchange Student Louise Desquesnes, Deahna Vandenberg, Soraya Movassaghi



Originally Published: March 2, 2020 9:12 a.m.

Sedona area Rotarians celebrated the accomplishments of Red Rock High School’s Interact Club recently. Enjoying a taco lunch, the student members shared the club’s community activities, the Rotary Youth Exchange Program and the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp (RYLA).

Rotary Clubs sponsor high school Interact service clubs to introduce youth to Rotary and its four principles:

“Of the things we think, say or do:

  1. Is it the Truth?
  2. Is it Fair to all concerned?
  3. Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships?
  4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?”

Village Rotarian Jennette Bill is Youth Services Chair for Rotary District 5495 and as such oversees Interact Clubs throughout the region.

She introduced Louise Desquesnes, this year’s Red Rock High School Exchange Student from Belgium. Louise joined Deahna Vandenberg and Jr. Counselor Soraya Movassaghi at the recent RYLA camp in Prescott.

The Camp brought 175 high schoolers from Arizona together in a fun environment designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills and good citizenship.

The Red Rock High School Interact Club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sedona, the Rotary Club of Sedona Village and the Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 am. The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.

News