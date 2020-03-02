Setting goals: Go for it; feel accountable for it

So, you have a goal. Might be fitness-related or not.

You need to align quite a few factors to reach it. And, usually, you can “help” those factors to align exactly the way you want them. Talk about the super powers you’ve got.

We never know if we would be successful achieving the goal, but not going for it is a 100% guarantee of not reaching it. So, give yourself a chance.

First, spend more time with those who unconditionally believe in you and in your ability to reach your goal. Know whom you can count on (hint: typically, we can at least count on ourselves).

Tell your cheerleaders about your goal and how you plan to get there. Make an effort to enlarge the circle of your supporters … and remember to support them, as well. Steer away from those who doubt in you, or who say that your goals are just not worth all that effort.

By saying that your goal is not worth your effort, they hint that you and your happiness are not worth the effort, either. Wasting any time with people who sabotage you sounds like a bad idea, doesn’t it?

Second, go for it and feel accountable for it. For any goal to be worthy, it should be somewhat tough to achieve. Don’t avoid obstacles on the path to your goal – attack them head first. Avoidance doesn’t get us anywhere and doesn’t make problems dissipate in the air.

Facing and overcoming obstacles makes us feel strong and resilient, and might also help us on the path to our goal. We learn from mistakes and tough experiences, so truly, there is no “wrong way” of going for it. A win-win.

Third, be the best yourself you can be. Be kind to yourself and work on your stress levels. Try not to be perfect (OK… I know.). Work on your goal little by little, every day.

If you like being a Misfit and feel good about it, be that Misfit. No matter what “they” say. You know your own value, and strengths. “They” don’t. So, even if the ways to your goal are curvy and consist of many meanders, your own belief in yourself will get you there. And if you get there in a somewhat atypical and unusual way? – So what?...

Fourth: “Stuff” happens: both good and bad. And it tends to have unreasonably strong impact on us, if we let it influence us that way. If you can, start living more in the present and enjoying what you’ve got right now and right here (your health, fresh air, kids, food), rather than in the past or future. Focus on the positivity and on what you can control rather than what you cannot.

Focus on wellbeing, wellness, health, and fitness, and you shall receive.

Magdalena is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (www.befitfit.biz) and the Top 5% Chairman’s Board Realtor® at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International in Sedona. Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at www.verdenews.com.