Suspect(s) sought in Camp Verde drive-by shooting

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding information about a reported drive-by shooting that happened Friday morning, according to a report.

Friday, at about 5:15 a.m., Camp Verde Marshal’s deputies responded to a call about shots fired at a residence in the 4000 block of East Canyon Drive. At the time of the reported shooting, several residents were inside sleeping, including small children.

The unknown suspect or suspects fired several rounds at or into the residence from what is believed to be a passing vehicle.

It was reported that the vehicle involved may be either a gray sedan or possibly a loud “grumbling” truck.

The Marshal’s Office urges citizens in the East Canyon Drive area to review any video recording systems for the 5 a.m. hour on Friday, Feb. 28, and also encourages any eyewitnesses to report information.

Any and all leads or other information about this case can be reported to Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submitted through the website Yavapaisw.com.