Mon, March 02
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Village prepares for new PreK school

The pre-school will benefit the Sedona Oak Creek School District by using a common curriculum and support materials, enabling the school to fully prepare the children to enter the school upon leaving preschool and entering kindergarten.

By BEVERLY COPEN Special to The Villager
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 10:53 a.m.

J Wine Bistro fundraiser to benefit Sedona Village Learning Center  

The Sedona Village Partnership and J Wine Bistro owners John and Nikki Ramagli are collaborating to host a fine dining event Monday, March 16.

The event will benefit the Sedona Village Learning Center, a new VOC not-for-profit preschool founded by Joanna Horton McPherson.  Community merchants have donated quite a few delightful raffle/door prize “surprises”.

Villagers Beverly Copen and Ken Rouse are major sponsors of this event.   The donation is $100 per person.  Contact David Gill at davidgill@gmail.com for your reservation.  For more information and details on the PreK school: www.sedonavillage.org

photo

Joanna Horton McPherson (right) and Shara Coughlin.

After the vision, then the plan, comes collaboration and then the real work begins. There are always challenges and hurdles with any start-up initiative.

Joanna Horton McPherson, founder and owner of the Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC) understands team-work and the essential need for explaining the mission, the strategy and the timeline to her lead teacher and school director, to her new board of directors, to community volunteers, to initial financial supporters … and to the public.

The SVLC opens its doors Monday, March 16, at the Big Park Community School Campus, in Room 116A.

McPherson, her board of directors and growing number of supporters, intend to restore basic education to our community to ensure we preserve an age diverse population continuing to focus on education as a core value.

She is accompanied by a highly qualified PreK certified instructor, Shara Coughlin, the only trained International Baccalaureate (IB) PreK instructor in the State of Arizona, who will be also be the Director of the school and its primary teacher.

The most obvious benefit of the Sedona Village Learning Center will be to provide a quality education for 3-5-year-olds in a location designed for them. The pre-school will benefit the Sedona Oak Creek School District by using a common curriculum and support materials, enabling the school to fully prepare the children to enter the school upon leaving preschool and entering kindergarten.

Restoring a school to VOC will also bridge the love of learning many residents have in this community. Through partnerships, many experts may offer pro bono instruction stemming from their deep knowledge in subject areas and rich lives.

The greatest benefit of the Sedona Village Learning Center, a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, is the restoration of the heart of the Village community, which is a neighborhood school. Since the closing of Big Park Community School there has been a loss of spirit and the sense of a real community vision.

The idea of having young children in the school will restore our purpose in supporting deeply held values of our community: quality education, community partnership and family. VOC is a community of diverse ages and backgrounds sharing across differences in arts, science, and volunteer events - people joining in the celebration of belonging to a community that values learning, health, and vibrancy.

While the doors open March 16, during the first two to four months, the school will need help with many things – donations / volunteers / partial scholarships for students who cannot afford full tuition / and a substantial wish list of items for the classroom and playground.

The Sedona Village Partnership, (SVP) collaborating with John and Nikki Ramagli, along with sponsors Beverly Copen and Ken Rouse, will host a fund- raising event March 16 at J Wine Bistro in The Collective Sedona. This will benefit the Sedona Village Learning Center.

The Sedona Village Partnership (SVP) has also provided a grant to help with the start -up costs. For more details go to the new school website: www.sedonavillage.org.

Wish list for the Sedona Village Learning Center (PreK School)

• Wood chips for the playground (urgent need)

• Small refrigerator

• Printer and copier

• Kitchen supplies

• Cleaning supplies

• Office supplies

