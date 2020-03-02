VOC community Easter Sunrise Service planned April 12

Easter Sunday is a day of traditions. Many people make this their annual day to attend a church service. Others like to go to an Easter Sunrise Service. In the Village of Oak Creek you can do both.

The annual VOC Community Easter Sunrise Service, hosted by the Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz), is at Kiwanis Park next to the Oak Creek Country Club clubhouse, at 690 Bell Rock Blvd., Sedona. Look for the Easter Sunrise Service signs.

Easter is on April 12 this year. The Sunrise Service begins at 6:30 a.m. and includes music, readings, scripture, a message, and an amazing backdrop of red rocks, all designed to celebrate the resurrection and power of Jesus. Chairs, hot drinks and donuts will be provided. Dress warm and consider bringing a blanket.

If you have questions call Pastor Jim at 702-810-4048.

If you are looking for an Easter Sunday service, at 10:30 a.m., VocNaz will have music and a message that also celebrates the resurrection and power of Jesus, and what that means for you today and forever.

The services are informal (wear what you’re comfortable in) with a blend of traditional and contemporary music. Pastor Jim lives and teaches with God’s word as his reference point for all of life. This year’s Easter Sunday teaching will use John chapter 20 as the text.

There will be refreshments, coffee and juice at 10:10 a.m. The Easter service begins at 10:30 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., you are invited to an all-community potluck at the church. The meat will be provided. Just bring a salad, side dish or desert.

Everyone is welcome at the potluck, whether they attend the Easter service or not.

Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (www.vocnaz.org) is located at 55 Rojo Drive, ¼ mile south of the Hilton roundabout, one block off of Hwy 179.