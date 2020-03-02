Yavapai County earns 'Dark Sky' designation

According to a joint news release by Lowell Observatory and the National Optical Astronomy Observatory (January 6, 2017), “Artificial light glow is a threat to astronomical research, personal safety, and the health of both humans and wildlife, and the problem is worsening with the proliferation of LED billboards and blue light LEDs as an option for street lighting.”

Part of any new construction inspection, to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) for a building located in an unincorporated area of Yavapai County, is a Dark Sky verification performed by a Yavapai County Development Services Department inspectors.

In the Village of Oak Creek, the Westin Element Hotel recently underwent such an inspection, and passed.

The Dark Sky process starts all the way back at the plan inspection stage when all exterior lighting must be indicated as Dark Sky approved.

Once construction is complete, before the owner occupies the facility, an inspector must visit the site, and among many other things, verify that the lighting matches the plans and that they are truly Dark Sky compliant.

According to the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Ordinance Section 603 Light Pollution Control:

This Section of the Planning and Zoning Ordinance is to encourage lighting practices and systems which will minimize light pollution, glare, light trespass, and conserve energy while maintaining nighttime safety, utility, security and productivity.

Joanne Kendrick, Chair, Big Park/Village of Oak Creek Dark Sky Committee said, “The Big Park/Village of Oak Creek Dark Sky Committee is dedicated to preserving the natural wonder of our dark skies. We accomplish this goal through education about the threat to our dark skies from light pollution and providing information on alternative lighting approaches. We also encourage residents to become advocates for controlling light pollution by talking to their neighbors and representatives about how use light more efficiently. Finally, we assist residents who contact us with outdoor lighting concerns and offer to help them submit their complaint to the Yavapai Code Enforcement Department. It’s easy to forget in our daily life how fragile our dark skies are, and we want to serve as a constant reminder to people how important their contribution can be.”

The Yavapai County Development Services Department responds to all complaints in a timely manner, including complaints from the public about Dark Sky, weeds, inoperable vehicles and unsafe building structures.

If you feel there is an issue that needs to be addressed, please contact the Yavapai County Development Services Department at (928) 771-3214 or visit the following website: https://www.citizenserve.com/yavapaicounty