OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, March 02
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

You can 'bank' on The Vault Uptown

The Vault Uptown General Manager Dylan Shugrue with his parents, Lisa and Mark. Photo by The Dunnery

The Vault Uptown General Manager Dylan Shugrue with his parents, Lisa and Mark. Photo by The Dunnery

By JEFF & SUZIE DUNN The Dunnery
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 10:01 a.m.

In the words of Lisa Shugrue, owner of The Hudson and Javelina Cantina with husband Mark, “The idea birthed on Valentines, 2019. By April, that idea morphed into let’s create a restaurant and provide an experience that locals and tourists alike would not be able to get anywhere else in the world. We knew we had a view that was unparalleled. Let’s create a restaurant that is on par with the view”

The Vault Uptown was once a bank known to locals under several different names and has been closed for years. The restaurant opened early in January to much fanfare. The space, right in the heart of Sedona, 361 Forest Road, on property shared with Chipotle, The Visitors Bureau and Manzanita Market, has been vacant for years. What remains of the bank is the vault door. No combination needed … it’s just a clever fixture. In case you don’t see it immediately, visit the restrooms

Imagine an open kitchen with high-tops and half-moon booths so diners can interact with the chef and watch all the action. Then see a large oval bar surrounded by glass that opens to the patio, providing a fantastic view any time of day. Another area off to the side of the bar and overseen by a large picture of a women in a convertible driving down the highway with a coyote riding shotgun.

Executive Chef Jeff Storz oversees the menus and preparation for all of the Shugrues’ restaurants. Chef Scott Honey is the main chef at The Vault Uptown and Dylan Shugrue, son of Lisa and Mark, is the general manager.

After hearing about The Vault from women who marched and friends at the Hilton Spa, we had to make a visit. We sat toward the back, opting for a quiet area. Servers were very attentive and showed knowledge of the menu, both food and beverage. The menu is quite varied and priced appropriately. Of course, cocktails and other beverages reign supreme. There is a lunch only menu, offered between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

After ordering a bottle of Chateau Souverian (CA) Cabernet Sauvignon, Jeff zoomed right in on the 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye (only prime beef at Shugrue’s) with wild mushrooms and celery root mashed potatoes.

Suzie opted for the grilled salmon beurre blanc with acini pasta (BB sized and seasoned to perfection). Both of our entrees were accompanied by a delicious assortment of seasonal vegetables: cipollini onions, cauliflower in a rainbow of colors (Lisa said you can get anything these days. and grilled asparagus.

Bill, our server seemed a little disappointed that we didn’t order appetizers to go with our wine. We knew they would be too much.

We will return just for appetizers — neighboring diner’s orders looked wonderful, trash can nachos and spicy volcano shrimp, for example.

We did, however, order dessert: Konner’s Skookie, a baked macadamia nut, white chocolate cookie with vanilla bean ice cream. Bill was happy.

The Vault Uptown is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. See menu and other information at www.thevaultuptown.com. Phone: +1 928 203 5462

Many thanks to the Shugrues for their time and interest in sharing their dream.

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

The Hudson: A Neighborhood Restaurant
HP Trifecta completed: breakfast, lunch and dinner over a six-month period
Is a Shallot an ingredient or a caf&#233; ... the answer is both
Sedona Restaurant Week in review
Papas continue tradition of excellence at Harry's Hideaway
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News