You can 'bank' on The Vault Uptown

In the words of Lisa Shugrue, owner of The Hudson and Javelina Cantina with husband Mark, “The idea birthed on Valentines, 2019. By April, that idea morphed into let’s create a restaurant and provide an experience that locals and tourists alike would not be able to get anywhere else in the world. We knew we had a view that was unparalleled. Let’s create a restaurant that is on par with the view”

The Vault Uptown was once a bank known to locals under several different names and has been closed for years. The restaurant opened early in January to much fanfare. The space, right in the heart of Sedona, 361 Forest Road, on property shared with Chipotle, The Visitors Bureau and Manzanita Market, has been vacant for years. What remains of the bank is the vault door. No combination needed … it’s just a clever fixture. In case you don’t see it immediately, visit the restrooms

Imagine an open kitchen with high-tops and half-moon booths so diners can interact with the chef and watch all the action. Then see a large oval bar surrounded by glass that opens to the patio, providing a fantastic view any time of day. Another area off to the side of the bar and overseen by a large picture of a women in a convertible driving down the highway with a coyote riding shotgun.

Executive Chef Jeff Storz oversees the menus and preparation for all of the Shugrues’ restaurants. Chef Scott Honey is the main chef at The Vault Uptown and Dylan Shugrue, son of Lisa and Mark, is the general manager.

After hearing about The Vault from women who marched and friends at the Hilton Spa, we had to make a visit. We sat toward the back, opting for a quiet area. Servers were very attentive and showed knowledge of the menu, both food and beverage. The menu is quite varied and priced appropriately. Of course, cocktails and other beverages reign supreme. There is a lunch only menu, offered between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

After ordering a bottle of Chateau Souverian (CA) Cabernet Sauvignon, Jeff zoomed right in on the 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye (only prime beef at Shugrue’s) with wild mushrooms and celery root mashed potatoes.



Suzie opted for the grilled salmon beurre blanc with acini pasta (BB sized and seasoned to perfection). Both of our entrees were accompanied by a delicious assortment of seasonal vegetables: cipollini onions, cauliflower in a rainbow of colors (Lisa said you can get anything these days. and grilled asparagus.

Bill, our server seemed a little disappointed that we didn’t order appetizers to go with our wine. We knew they would be too much.

We will return just for appetizers — neighboring diner’s orders looked wonderful, trash can nachos and spicy volcano shrimp, for example.

We did, however, order dessert: Konner’s Skookie, a baked macadamia nut, white chocolate cookie with vanilla bean ice cream. Bill was happy.

The Vault Uptown is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. See menu and other information at www.thevaultuptown.com. Phone: +1 928 203 5462

Many thanks to the Shugrues for their time and interest in sharing their dream.

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery