Adoption Spotlight: March 4, 2020: Alyssa and Ashley
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 9:58 a.m.
These are Arizona’s children: Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister.
Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving - believing everyone deserves a second chance. Alyssa dreams of becoming a photographer or an EMT.
Ashley also dreams of being an EMT and of someday earning a Ph.D.
Get to know these sisters and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
