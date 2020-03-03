OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 03
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Adoption Spotlight: March 4, 2020: Alyssa and Ashley

These are Arizona’s children: Alyssa and Ashley. Get to know these sisters and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are Arizona’s children: Alyssa and Ashley. Get to know these sisters and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 9:58 a.m.

These are Arizona’s children: Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister.

Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving - believing everyone deserves a second chance. Alyssa dreams of becoming a photographer or an EMT.

Ashley also dreams of being an EMT and of someday earning a Ph.D.

Get to know these sisters and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Adoption Spotlight Feb. 5, 2020: Alyssa
Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 28: Emily
Adoption Spotlight, March 1: Dylan
Adoption Spotlight Feb. 23, 2020: Davoshin
Adoption Spotlight: Martina
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News