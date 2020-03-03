Camp Verde council to consider changing citizen complaint process

CAMP VERDE — Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider suspending the town’s citizen complaint form effective immediately.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

According to council’s March 4 agenda packet, the form does not have the criteria in place to address the town’s appointed officials, such as its planning and zoning commissioners.

But Section 15.10.A.3 of the town’s policies, rules and procedures under Enforcement of the Ethics Policy provides the means for citizens to file a complaint against appointed officials, Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton said Monday.

That document is on the town’s website, cvaz.org. Section 15.10.A.3 is on page 32.

“It has been further identified that the Town Code and Policies, Rules and Procedures supersede any conditions identified or set within the form,” according to the agenda packet.

Also, Town Manager Russ Martin said, the form has been “a strain on resources, back and forth.”

“Ultimately, the resource allocation is my main concern as manager,” Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday.

The nature of the form, Martin explained “requires attorney involvement.”

Ceasing use of the form, Martin said, is “worth considering at this point given the nature of it.”

“The irony is that we’ve got a couple of complaints and the form doesn’t address the complaints.”

Those complaints, Martin said, include the recent complaint filed by former Council Member and current Camp Verde School Board Member Carol German against Planning and Zoning Commissioner Cris McPhail for having “verbally assaulted the entire town council with harsh words and unsubstantiated accusations.”

‘Ready for public release’

Documents formerly stamped “dissemination restricted” by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office are now stamped “ready for public release.”

The purpose of this re-stamping, according to the March 4 agenda packet, is to “address that all reports even in process of investigation are generally available at all stages of the investigation regardless of whether the items/persons may be embarrassed or the investigation is incomplete.”

But redaction will “continue to be per statute as records are released from CVMO record staff,” the agenda packet also stated.

Also Wednesday, council will consider staff responses to items identified for improvement, such as the dissemination of preliminary reports, reviewing town records, the sharing of documents with fellow council members prior to agendized meetings, and procedures “for inquiring about the qualifications and background of persons applying to sit on town boards and commission,” the agenda packet stated.

