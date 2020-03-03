OFFERS
Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police

Detective Michael Jardine will leave the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to become chief of the Coyote Valley Reservation Police Department. VVN/Bill Helm

Detective Michael Jardine will leave the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to become chief of the Coyote Valley Reservation Police Department. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:46 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde’s loss is Redwood Valley, Calif.’s gain.

On March 16, Michael Jardine will officially become chief of police with the Coyote Valley Reservation’s new police department.

Jardine, a detective with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, served three years in the military and more than 11 years in law enforcement, including the past four years in Camp Verde.

Although he said the decision to leave the Verde Valley was not easy, leading a brand new police department and helping select its officers was an opportunity he couldn’t refuse.

“This is an opportunity to do what I’ve always done: take the lead,” Jardine said.

Marshal Corey Rowley said Monday that Jardine has been a “dedicated employee who did an incredible job handling cases involving our most vulnerable citizens.”

“He is a great family man and gives back to his community and has been recognized by the local American Legion as Detective of the Year last year,” Rowley said.

Before Jardine joined the Marshal’s Office, he worked two years with the Yavapai-Apache Police Department. Before that, he served for two years for the Yavapai Prescott Police Department. His experience working with Native American reservations was a plus, said Paul Fernandez, housing director for the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians.

“He was impressive,” Fernandez said. “Det. Jardine struck me as someone we’d like to work with.”

After his promotion from patrol office to investigator, Det. Dustin Richardson “worked closely with Det. Jardine” the past eight months.

“Since the beginning, he’s been a great coach,” Richardson said of Jardine. “He’s a very good communicator. He’s taught me how to slow down and look at the big picture. He’s helped me to become a better communicator.”

Currently, the Mendocino County Sherriff’s Office serves the Coyote Valley Reservation. As Jardine leaves Camp Verde, Richardson will work with a new investigator – Sgt. Steve McClure.

According to Rowley, McClure is “an experienced investigator and will do a fantastic job.”

McClure’s supervisory responsibilities in patrol “will be divided among the remaining sergeants,” Rowley said.

“We will be filling the vacancy left by Det. Jardine’s departure with a new hire who will be working patrol,” Rowley said. “Although we have a hiring list, we have not made that decision or offer yet.”

Jardine’s last day with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is March 4.

“We’re going to miss him,” Richardson said. “And I’ll miss him. He’s a good friend, a good mentor. I think he’s the perfect guy for the job.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

