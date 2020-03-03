OFFERS
County health advises people to stay home if feeling sick

With COVID-19, older adults usually develop worse symptoms than younger and are more likely to develop complications. Like flu, the coronavirus generally hits hardest among seniors, people with chronic diseases like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, and those with weakened immune systems like people undergoing cancer treatment. (Novel coronavirus concept art)

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 11:18 a.m.

The state’s top health official said Monday there will be more cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Arizona.

More coronavirus cases will be diagnosed in Arizona

COTTONWOOD — Feeling sick? Stay home.

That’s what the director of Yavapai County Community Health Services urges the county’s residents to do to combat the potential spread of coronavirus.

Currently, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Arizona, but “the risk to Arizonans remains low,” Leslie Horton, the agency’s director wrote in a March 2 letter to the county’s families.

Horton recommended that Yavapai County residents continue to practice general flu prevention measures, including:

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Wash your hands regularly.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Get your flu shot.

• If you are sick and at home, call your doctor about your symptoms and travel history.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools have collaborated with the Verde Valley Medical Center, Yavapai County Health Department, as well as Clarkdale-Jerome and Mingus Union school districts, said Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s health services will continue monitoring student health, symptoms, and reported absences, King said.

“As with any seasonal illness, we will continue using universal precautions,” King wrote in a March 2 letter to the district’s families. “We have hand sanitizer available in all high use areas including classrooms, restrooms and have increased cleaning frequency of touchable surfaces.”

At this time, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has “no plans to cancel school, upcoming out-of-state trips, field trips or athletic activities,” King wrote.

“If and when this changes, we will promptly notify our community,” King wrote. “We will be following the recommendations of the Yavapai County Health Services, Arizona Department of Health Services and the Center for Disease Control in all decisions regarding best practices for our schools.”

Visit yavapai.us/chs for more information.

What You Need To Know About Handwashing by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

