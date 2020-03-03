Health director: More coronavirus cases will be diagnosed in Arizona

PHOENIX - The state’s top health official said Monday there will be more cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Arizona.

But state Health Director Cara Christ said that doesn’t necessarily mean there actually more people getting sick.

Instead, she said, it reflectS that more people are going to get tested. And, by definition, Christ said there will be more positive test results.

In a press conference to inform Arizonans about the disease and what’s being done here, Christ also urged Arizonans not to stockpile masks or hand sanitizer. And both Christ and Gov. Doug Ducey said they are living by that advice and not stocking up on anything.

County health advises people to stay home if feeling sick By Bill Helm, Staff Reporter COTTONWOOD — Feeling sick? Stay home. That’s what the director of Yavapai County Community Health Services urges the county’s residents to do to combat the potential spread of coronavirus. Currently, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Arizona, but “the risk to Arizonans remains low,” Leslie Horton, the agency’s director wrote in a March 2 letter to the county’s families. Horton recommended that Yavapai County residents continue to practice general flu prevention measures, including: • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve. • Wash your hands regularly. • Avoid touching your face. • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Get your flu shot. • If you are sick and at home, call your doctor about your symptoms and travel history. Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools have collaborated with the Verde Valley Medical Center, Yavapai County Health Department, as well as Clarkdale-Jerome and Mingus Union school districts, said Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King. Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s health services will continue monitoring student health, symptoms, and reported absences, King said. “As with any seasonal illness, we will continue using universal precautions,” King wrote in a March 2 letter to the district’s families. “We have hand sanitizer available in all high use areas including classrooms, restrooms and have increased cleaning frequency of touchable surfaces.” At this time, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has “no plans to cancel school, upcoming out-of-state trips, field trips or athletic activities,” King wrote. “If and when this changes we will promptly notify our community,” King wrote. “We will be following the recommendations of the Yavapai County Health Services, Arizona Department of Health Services and the Center for Disease Control in all decisions regarding best practices for our schools.” Visit yavapai.us/chs for more information.

There is evidence, however, that not everyone is following suit.

Nielsen Investigations reported that sales of aerosol disinfectants were up 19 percent in the week that ended Feb. 22. There also was a 3 percent boost in air cleaners and purifiers.

“Longer term, we expect similar ripple sales in hand and body lotion, simply because an increased focus on handwashing will have a negative effect on skin,’’ the report says.

And CNBC reported that grocery stores, including Costco outlets, have seen a spike in sales of things like hand sanitizer, face masks and cases of bottled water.

Christ said that’s a bad idea.

“We would encourage the public not to do a run on hand sanitizers or disinfecting wipes,’’ she said.

“Buy what you need so that the market can support all Arizonans,’’ Christ continued. “And then as you need more, it should still be there.’’

At this point, Christ said the state has tested 26 Arizonans for the novel virus.

One tested positive -- an Arizona State University student who has since gotten better -- and another test is pending. Christ said the other 24 came up negative.

What is concerning, she said, is that there are now cases showing up in other states of people who have not traveled to China or come into contact with someone who has been overseas. This is referred to as “community spread.’’

“So we know the disease is spreading and we can expect additional cases in Arizona,’’ Christ said.

Part of that, she explained, is the nature of this virus.

“When a new disease like COVID-19 is detected, only the most severe cases are initially identified,’’ Christ said. “As we learn more about the emerging disease, we expand who we are testing based on improved understanding of the symptoms and the disease spread.’’

So, she said, more tests equal more cases diagnosed.

“But we want to assure you this is typical in disease surveillance,’’ Christ said. “The more we’re looking for cases, the more we’re going to find.’’

Christ also detailed the various efforts people should take to protect themselves and not spread the disease, ticking off the usual suggestions from washing hands regularly to urging employers to come p with plans to continue business, perhaps through telecommuting, if employees get sick.

Potentially more problematic, she said, is what to do about children who, by their nature, tend not to take normal precautions like covering their coughs.

“We would recommend to our educational partners to ensure your kids are washing their hands frequently, using this as an opportunity to teach them how to do that,’’ Christ said. That means washing them as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday’’ twice.

It also means having hand sanitizer available “and then to make sure that you’re encouraging parents to keep their children home when they’re sick.’’

Ducey also acknowledged a 2002 state law which grants him vast authority to declare an emergency in cases of viral outbreak, including forced innoculation -- if there ever is a vaccine developed -- and ordering people quarantined.

“And, if necessary and needed I will use every tool possible to protect public health in Arizona,’’ he said.

But the governor sidestepped a question of whether the United States should close the border with Mexico, saying these are “decisions that are made from Washington, D.C.’’

Christ said her agency is doing what it can with a focus on the source of the disease.

“We’re monitoring travelers here in Arizona so that people who are coming from mainland China are followed up with public health,’’ she said.

Christ said her agency’s laboratory now has the kits and the capability to run tests for the virus. She said they can review 450 specimens a day, with results the same day or the next day.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia