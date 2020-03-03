Letter: Baker’s actions left much to be desired

Editor:

I am so disappointed in Commissioner Jackie Baker for her behavior at the Town Council Meeting on February 19, 2020. Agenda Item #3 Call to the Public for items not on the Agenda.

Commissioner Baker addressed the council and public to express her disbelief regarding the conduct and actions of some of her fellow commissioners in a Town Council meetings during a Call to the Public when two of them expressed their personal opinions regarding the actions by some town councilors at a previous meeting. These people are volunteers that have been appointed to a Town of Camp Verde Commission.

According to Commissioner Baker, Commissioners have no right to criticize Council’s decisions or actions and they have to follow the Town of Camp Verde’s Code of Conduct. Commissioner Baker referred to the TOWN COUNCIL POLICIES, RULES, AND PROCEDURES then read from the Code of Conduct 15.4 Council Conduct with One Another 15.4 A, page 27. She read “It states. IN PUBLIC MEETINGS 1. Practice civility and decorum in discussions and debate Difficult questions, tough challenges to a particular point of view, and criticism of ideas and information are legitimate elements of a free democracy in action.

This does not allow, however, Elected or Appointed Officials to make belligerent, personal, impertinent, slanderous, threatening, abusive, or disparaging comments. No shouting or physical actions that could be construed as threatening will be tolerated.”

The problem is that Commissioner Baker deliberately changed the wording of the official and approved Code of Conduct wording from “Council Members” to “Elected or Appointed Officials.” The approved section of the Code of Conduct actually states: “This does not allow, however, Council Members to make belligerent, personal, impertinent, slanderous, threatening, abusive, or disparaging comments. No shouting or physical actions that could be construed as threatening will be tolerated.” Please note that 15.4 Council Conduct with One Another – this section of the code HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH COMMISSIONERS; IT SPECIFICALLY REFERS TO Council Conduct with One Another.

Acting like she was reading from the Code of Conduct verbatim when she had actually changed the words from “Council Members” to “Elected or Appointed Official” to further her cause is such a blatant act by Commissioner Baker that I’m really confused why a respected member of the community would do such a dishonorable act.

What is so blatant is that this section of the code specifically refers to Council Conduct with One Another nothing to do with actions of Commissioners.

I have watched the video of the Town Council Meeting of February 19, 2020 about five times to listen to the audio portion to be sure that I did not misunderstand what Commissioner Baker said and had a friend listen to audio while reading the Town’s code and they too heard that the wording had been changed by Commissioner Baker.

When her allotted speaking time was up and no one from the public would give her additional time, Commissioner Baker’s final remarks to the Town Council were “how long is Council going to let this happen?” I certainly hope that she as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission was not criticizing the Town Council in public. Having been a supporter in the past I’m very, very disappointed in Commissioner and former Town Council Member Jackie Baker for trying to deceive the Town Council and the public.a.



This is a far more shameful thing to do than what she is so upset about regarding her fellow Commissioners. Commissioner Jackie Baker should be immediately removed from the Planning and Zoning Commission for identifying herself as Commissioner in public and then deliberately lying to the Town Council and the public by changing the wording in the Town’s Code of Conduct in her comments. The citizens of the Town of Camp Verde cannot be expected to have confidence in a person that demonstrates such behavior.

Nancy Floyd, Camp Verde