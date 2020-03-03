OFFERS
Letter: Honor U.S. code that nation will give ‘to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance’

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:33 a.m.

Editor:

Our Jewish brothers and sisters are being targeted in a rising tide of anti-Semitism.

We are alarmed by a 40% increase in hate crimes against Jews in the last two years, including mass killings.

Christians know that Jesus had particular compassion for all who suffer. And Jesus and early followers were Jews. According to The Most Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, “Acts of violence in religious settings are also acts of intimidation and fear. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

What can Christians do against recent acts of domestic terror? First of all, touch base with your Jewish friends and let them know that they are in your hearts and prayers. Let them know that you have their back. Ask if you can join with them in public demonstrations of support. Make sure that your congregation and family include the Jewish community in prayers, especially around the time of Jewish holidays. Ask your faith community to help its members better understand the people of Abraham.

Given the history of the Holocaust, we urge all US citizens to honor the American promise, and President George Washington’s words in 1790 to the Hebrew community, that this nation will give “... to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance....”

Rev. Monica Whitaker, Rector, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Sedona

