Mingus athletes dominant in Week 1 Division 3 track rankings

COTTONWOOD – One week of the 2020 Arizona high school track and field season is now complete and Mingus Union athletes have taken up exactly where they left off in 2019.

“As I anticipated, our athletes came out strong in week one and showed why they are top competitors in Division III,” said Mingus Head Coach Molly Westcott.

Especially on the girls side -- where Westcott’s teams have placed in the top 5 in each of the last two state track championships – the names of Mingus athletes litter the list of Arizona Division 3 top 10 performances.

“Our girls finished on an extreme high at the end of last season. They all peaked at the right time, which was prevalent, given their success at state. Their experience is shining through already this season,” said Westcott.

According to the Arizona edition of athletic.net, the Mingus girls team has 10 athletes ranked in the top 10 this week in Division 3, seven in the top five with six of those athletes achieving a provisional standard to compete in May’s state track championships.

For the boys, Mingus has seven athletes ranked in the top 10, three in the top 5 with one athlete already earning a provisional standard for state. “Our boys have been working for years to be where they are at now, and it shows daily. They are more motivated than any boys’ team I have coached and that is going to take them further than they have gone before,” Westcott said.

For the Mingus girls, sophomore Brooke Peterson is ranked No. 1 in the latest D3 rankings in the 300-meter hurdles with a 50.14-second clocking. She is also ranked No. 2 in the state in the 100-meter hurdles, seventh in the high jump and she also ran a blistering 60.7-second leg on the Marauders’ defending state champion 4X400 relay team, which is currently ranked second in the state. Peterson is joined on the relay team by sophomore Cassidy Vergara, sophomore Claire Peterson and senior Keeleigh Kreiner.

“We have been hard at work on developing our relay teams in the past few years,” Westcott added. “The addition of a few very talented freshmen last year has added a whole new element to our girl’s relay teams, making them all top competitors in the state”

Claire Peterson – no relation to Brooke – is ranked eighth in the state in the 800-meter run with a 2:41 clocking. She is also a member of Mingus’ 4X800 relay team (joined by Aubrey Peterson, Josey Valenzuela and Nina Willoughby) that is ranked No. 3 in the state.

Mingus sophomores Alexandra Carey, Promise Bentley-Brown and Aysha Khalil hold down three of the state’s top four spots in the pole vault, while Cassidy Vergara is ranked in the top 10 in the 200-meter dash.

“Our team is stacked with sophomore girls this year. All of these girls have the ability to be elite runners and jumpers in the years to come. They will, without a doubt, make a name for Mingus Track before they leave here,” said Westcott.

For the Mingus boys, seniors Andrew Peterson and Silas Willoughby hold down the top D3 spots in the pole vault and 800-meter run. Peterson opened his season with a 12-foot, 6-inch vault to top the state rankings and earn a provisional berth to the state championships in May.

“Being that this is the first meet of the season, Andrew came out and set the standard for Division III boys’ pole vault,” said Westcott. “He has taken his athletic skills and transformed into an elite pole vaulter in less than a year, and if you know anything about pole vault, you know that it can take years for vaulters to fine tune their skills and be able to compete at such a high level.”

Willoughby ran 2:08 to lead the D3 rankings in the 800.

Mingus’ Capite brothers, Taylor and John, are both ranked in the top 10 in the state in the 400, with Taylor leading the way with a 53.7-second clocking.

The Capites and Willoughby are joined by senior Travis Shilling in the 4X400 relay, which is ranked No. 2 in the state this week with a 3:36 clocking.

“The boys came out strong this week and wanted to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with this season. This week we will get a better idea of where they will stand in Division III at the Small Schools (D3/D4) Invite – I believe they can move to the top of the rankings and become the team to beat,” said Westcott.