No rider found at scene of wreck
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:42 a.m.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a single-motorcycle accident on Beaver Flat Road in Cornville on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies weren’t able to find the driver at the scene even though there were motorcycle parts along the highway.
YCSO said rider Daniel Coyle was picked up by a family member prior to the arrival of deputies.
Coyle was located at his residence and cited for a revoked license, failure to remain at the collision scene and failure to control speed, YCSO said. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
