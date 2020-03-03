Editorial: Rimrock not ripe for growth until road issues solved

As we have seen with the Spring Creek Ranch project, land developers can be a persistent bunch.

They don’t lose and then fold their tent. Rather, they re-invent their project - as many times as it takes - to eventually make it more palatable in the court of public opinion.

We should expect the same from the developers of the Primrose Peaks housing project in Rimrock.

After failing to win support last month from the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission, the Primrose developers took a page from the Spring Creek playbook and withdrew their project rather than run the risk of seeing it shot down by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

And like Spring Creek, you can bet the Primrose folks will be back. They’ll have a scaled-down plan. They’ll do community outreach. They’ll take another dive into the waters of Verde Valley land use politics.

But the very fact that Primrose and grocery store/shopping center developer Dugan McDonald see such potential in the Rimrock area should be the impetus for Yavapai County to open new transportation corridors in and out of the Beaver Creek area.

More than anything else, that is the biggest obstacle to allowing residential and commercial growth in the Rimrock/Lake Montezuma area. There is only one road going in and the same road going out. It’s already at or near its carrying capacity.

On the Lake Montezuma corner of the Beaver Creek communities, there needs to be an interior route that connects directly to Camp Verde. On the Rimrock side, the community needs a new major road that ultimately would connect with the Arizona 179 exit at Interstate 17.

As stated above, shutting down land developers for good is a tough task. They have a way of continuing to come back with new looks until they get their way.

There is ample evidence throughout the Verde Valley to show the naivety of thinking you are going to succeed at shutting down growth.

But before it takes hold in the Beaver Creek area, both community and county leaders need to take a long, hard look at finding new ways in and out.