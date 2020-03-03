Sedona Airport gets $400K in Bagdad’s unspent federal funding

SEDONA — At its Feb. 19 meeting, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved the transfer of unused federal funding from the Bagdad Airport to the Sedona-Oak Creek Airport Authority.

That’s because the Bagdad Airport had leftover funds from fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, available to transfer.

County Public Works Director Dan Cherry asked the Supervisors to approve the transfer of almost $400,000 in Federal Aviation Administration Entitlement Funds from Bagdad to Sedona.

There are no county general, categorized or tax dollars involved in the transfer.

Airports listed on the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems receive $150,000 of Entitlement Funds from the Federal Aviation Administration every year. The requirement of receipt is to have at least $1 million worth of projects programed in a five-year time span.

If no projects are planned, no entitlement money is received. If the funds are not used within three years, the funds expire.

The Sedona Airport Authority plans to use the $400,000 on reconstruction of Apron “D” and on T-Hangar taxi lanes crack and seal coat, which total about $2.28 million.

The projects will be designed and constructed in accordance with FAA guidelines and specifications, and, if funded, the FAA will fund slightly more than 91 percent of the costs.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will pick up about 4.5%, with the Sedona-Oak Creek Airport Authority only needing to find funds for the remaining 4.5%.

This project has been programmed into Sedona’s Airport Capital Improvement Plan and an application for funding was submitted to the FAA in December.

Funding is expected during the FAA’s Fiscal 2020, which doesn’t end until Sept. 30.

The next Bagdad Airport project for runway improvements will not be starting until FAA’s Fiscal 2021.

In order to use the leftover entitlement funds, the county — serving as the fiscal agent for the federal money — would need to transfer those funds to avoid losing them to expiration.

Sedona Airport not funded by local taxpayers

The Sedona-Oak Creek Airport Authority is a separate entity that doesn’t report directly to any cities or Yavapai County, nor is it funded through any type of local taxes. It has a governing board, a general manager, a business manager and one “fixed-base operator” in Red Rock Aviation, which provides fuel and other aircraft services.

“We don’t use any local tax dollars — we have no levies,” said Nelson Durkee, the airport’s business manager. “We’re completely self-sustaining.”

The county serves as an intermediary — a fiscal agent that funnels federal funds to airports.

Sedona-Oak Creek is set up much differently from Cottonwood’s airport, which is operated by the city.

In addition to federal grants and fees for some services provided, the airport is sustained through rental fees.

The Airport Authority itself is a tax-exempt organization, though taxes charged on items and supplies sold on site, such as fuel, go to the Arizona Department of Revenue for redistribution.

The airport has uploaded completed IRS forms, for several tax years, to its website, sedonaairport.org, where it shows that in 2018, it had $11.3 million in gross receipts and $5.1 million in total grants, gifts and/or membership fees.

The airport had about $6.5 million in land, building and equipment assets at the end of the 2018 tax year. However, running an airport isn’t cheap: The authority finished 2018 with about $24,000 fewer financial assets that it had at the start of the year.

The airport regularly holds events for the public and has regularly made improvements, such as paving a parking area in the spring of 2019.

The general manager is Edward Rose.

The Board of Directors president is Pam Fazzini. The board discussed, at its Feb. 24 monthly meeting, its effort to fill one vacant board position, as only two applications have been received.