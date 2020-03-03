Clarkdale river ramp installed and ready for use
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:38 a.m.
Dane Brewer brings his kayak onto the new ramp installed in the Verde River near the lower parking lot on the Town of Clarkdale river-run.
The ramp assists kayakers to get out of the river after their trip form the Lower TAPCO parking lot, which is up-river on Sycamore Canyon Road.
