Senate panel amends, passes consolidation election bill
Change has no effect on Mingus Union position, Westcott says
PHOENIX — Should Senate Bill 1122 become law, an election to consolidate the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts would count the total votes from the Mingus Union District.
Tuesday, the Senate Committee of the Whole approved SB 1122 on majority vote. But the committee passed the proposed bill with a floor amendment that effectively removes all union districts with more than two member districts.
That change means nothing to Mingus Union, Superintendent Mike Westcott said, as his district has two feeder districts, meaning two partnering districts that send their eighth grade graduates to Mingus Union.
“We might be the only instance where this could take place in the state,” Westcott said. “So for us, no change from the original version of SB1122.”
Said Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter, “They’re the only one I know of with two feeders.”
Although a percentage of eighth grade graduates from the Beaver Creek and Camp Verde school districts attend Mingus Union, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome are Mingus Union’s sole feeder districts.
Amendment – or no amendment – Westcott said that Mingus Union “would still be strongly opposed” to SB 1122.
If voters decide in November that Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek should become one school district, the new district would exist beginning July 1, 2021.
