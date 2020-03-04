OFFERS
VERDE HERITAGE 1928: CLARKDALE HIGH SCHOOL Opened March 5.

By Glenda Farley
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 12:22 p.m.

"There was a stir among Clarkdale High School students the first of the week. Even the chronic truants came to school --- the new $300,000 high school building in Clarkdale became occupied last Monday [March 5]."

"The most modern developments in high school class rooms have been applied to the new edifice. The first floor has but two class rooms, the other space being devoted to a music room, an art room, a combined science lecture room and laboratory, a principal's office with a room for his secretary, and a spacious rest room for teachers."

"A large study and assembly hall, the dimensions of which are 70 by 60 feet, is included. The library is housed in shelves around this hall. A commercial department occupies one corner of the building and contains a class room where bookkeeping, stenography, etc., will be given, and a typing room, partitioned off by two thicknesses of glass. The glass permits supervision of the classes and at the same time prevents the noise of the typewriters from disturbing other classes. The remainder of the second floor is devoted to class rooms."

"The four-room building located at the back of the new building has been remodeled for use as a manual training and domestic science department. In the manual training department a room containing equipment for the teaching of woodwork and auto mechanics is provided with a drafting room adjoining the work room."

"A large sewing room and a laboratory where cooking will be taught is part of the domestic science department. A model kitchen, dining room, and bed room are planned and here the girls will get real experience in housekeeping."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Friday, March 9, 1928; page 1.)

