Adoption Spotlight, March 6, 2020: Danny
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 11:16 a.m.
Danny loves being social and is always looking for ways to entertain himself.
Along with being around others, he enjoys drawing, using the internet and playing detective. Danny would love to use his detective skills as an FBI agent one day.
Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
