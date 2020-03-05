Arizona House votes to restore some local rights to regulate short-term rentals

PHOENIX — A divided House voted Wednesday to give cities and counties back some of the rights they used to have to regulate short-term rentals.

Much of what is in House Bill 2375, given preliminary approval on a voice vote, is technical. For example, it requires that if the house is being rented out by someone who does not live on the property that the owner’s name and contact information be posted on the front door.

The bill needs a final roll-call vote before going to the Senate, which is considering its own ideas for restoring some city controls that would benefit places like Sedona, which has been impacted by short-term rentals as much as any Arizona community.

Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said that provides an avenue for neighborhood residents to complain about problems directly to the owners rather than calling the police.

But his legislation also permits city and county officials to limit the number of people who can occupy a house to no more than two per bedroom. That is designed to limit disturbance to neighbors.

The measure also allows cities and counties to require the installation of safety and noise-monitoring equipment. More to the point is the ability to demand that this equipment directly notify the owners or that person’s designee if the noise exceeds a certain level.

And cities could require that renters use any available off-street parking. The move comes four years after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bipartisan-supported bill, SB 1350, stripping cities of oversight of short-term rentals saying he was promoting innovation and free markets. It was promoted by lobbyists for Airbnb and other home-sharing apps.

Wednesday, Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, told colleagues that things did not work out quite as advertised. “We might recall that Airbnb was sold as an idea to allow people who wanted to rent an extra room to make extra income, who maybe had that vacation home in Flagstaff, to rent the vacation home when they were not using it,’’ she said “I can understand and respect that.”

But the reality of preempting local regulations, Blanc said, created something quite different. “We have opened this up wide for investment companies, for investment companies outside our state to come into our state, purchasing up properties,’’ she said.

Blanc said that those who operate hotels are deciding to buy up apartments for short-term rentals, creating de facto hotels without having to deal with the requirements and tax obligations.

When Ducey signed the legislation in 2016 he was asked about the possibility that the measure, billed as helping individual homeowners, actually could change the character of local neighborhoods as there was no limit on the number of properties an investor could buy nor a cap on the number of days a home could be rented out.

The governor brushed aside that possibility. “I’m not going to answer these hypotheticals,’’ he said.

Since that time Ducey has consistently opposed restoring local regulatory authority, though he did sign legislation last year outlawing the use of rentals as “party homes.’’

Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison said last week he feels Senate Bill 1490, which hasn’t moved since it cleared a committee on Feb. 27, has a better chance at becoming law. That proposal would require that residential property used at least 90 days a year for short-term rentals be classified as commercial property, changing its tax rate considerably.

“SB 1490 is not a new tax, so we feel that gives the bill a good chance of making it through,” Garrison said.

There is also SB 1554, which would largely reverse a major provision of SB 1350, giving cities the option of allowing rentals shorter than 30 days, and SB which calls for a set of rules to be posted on the outside of a short-term rental. HB 2875 hasn’t moved in the Senate at all; HB 2875 was introduced Wednesday and received a “do pass” House Committee of the Whole recommendation.

Garrison said he feels SB 1490 is more closely crafted, whereas other bills, including ones supported by Sedona-area leaders, are much broader.

“They’re taking the approach of throwing everything on a wall, and hoping something sticks,” he said.

Garrison pointed out that few rural American communities have been negatively impacted by short-term rentals in the way Sedona has been.

“Even within the Verde Valley, Camp Verde couldn’t care less about the issue, and Jerome doesn’t have that many affected properties,” Garrison said. “For Cottonwood, it’s a workforce housing issue. For the county, it’s raising values, which is good for anyone about to sell, but terrible for almost everyone else.”

Verde Independent reporter Jason W. Brooks contributed to this story.