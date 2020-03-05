Camp Verde Council scraps complaint form — for now

CAMP VERDE — There are at least three ways to register a complaint against one of Camp Verde’s elected officials, Council Member Robin Whatley pointed out Wednesday.

Speak at a council meeting during the call to the public, write your local newspaper, or recall the council member.

Until Wednesday, the fourth way was to fill out the town’s citizen complaint form. But council voted 4-3 to indefinitely suspend use of the form.

The form gave the public an opportunity to file a complaint against council, or against town staff, but not against a council-appointed official such as it Planning and Zoning commissioners or Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

Before council’s vote, Mayor Charlie German said that if citizens “want to continually file complaints, spend staff and resource time, there’s other ways to solve those problems.”

“I am highly in favor that we suspend until we can decide what to do in a work session with our attorneys,” German said. “If they want to remove me, there’s a methodology.”

Joe Butner, Dee Jenkins and Bill LeBeau voted against suspending use of the complaint form. Jenkins said that some sort of replacement form should be made available.

The complaint form “gives us transparency, communication, timelines and expectations,” Jenkins said. “If that wasn’t available, we need something.”

Butner said that a complaint process “should work in agreement with the rules, policies and procedures.”

Ethics policy overhaul

In a separate item, council agreed to have the town’s attorney work with town staff to redo Section 15 of the town’s policies, rules and procedures under Enforcement of the Ethics Policy. That document is on the town’s website, cvaz.org.

Via phone, Bill Amato, consulting attorney for the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, said that the town’s ethics policy is “one of the most complex” he has seen.

“What you have is too difficult to understand and triggers complaints unnecessarily,” Amato said.

Amato also told council that the town’s ethics policy should not deal with town employees.

“It should deal with (council) and appointed officials,” he said.

Jenkins said that having legal counsel involved with the town’s policies, rules and procedures “is going to cost a lot of money.” But Council Member Jessie Murdock said she did not want the document’s overhaul “directly put on our staff.”

“I don’t think this is something we should tackle by ourselves,” Murdock said.

“You have to afford the document that protects you and the citizens,” Murdock said. “I appreciate that we’re fiscally responsible, but there are things you spend good money on. You get what you pay for.”

Will of the voters

It’s one thing for council to inquire about the qualifications and background of persons applying to sit on town boards and commission. It’s another to have such inquiries of council.

Council Member Robin Whatley asked Wednesday why council would be exempt from similar accountability.

Bill Sims, the town’s attorney, said “if the public elects you, we support the will of the voters.”

“The voters get to decide who runs your community,” Sims said.

