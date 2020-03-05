Camp Verde girls hoops finishes second in the state

PHOENIX — Camp Verde High girls basketball’s championship quest came up a single point short.

No. 3 Thatcher beat the No. 1 Cowboys (29-3) 51-50 in the 2A state championship game on Saturday at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“It was an intense and a hard fought game like about every game we played in this tournament,” CV head coach Mark Showers said.

Camp Verde also finished second in the state in 2007, 1993 and 1986. They won state championship in 1989.

The Cowboys had won 23 games in a row. It is Thatcher’s 24th consecutive win. The game was tied eight times and there was 11 lead changes.

“Well it’s a great state championship game because it was so close,” Showers said. “You had probably the two best teams in the 2A playing the last game of the season and that’s what you want. So from that perspective it was a great game.”

Senior center Jacy Finley was dominant again, picking up another double-double. She scored a game-high 24 points, grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds and blocked a game-high six shots. Senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla scored 14 points.

Foul trouble may have doomed the Cowboys, senior point guard Tanna Decker controversially fouled out with 2:45 left and CV leading 48-45.

“She received her fifth foul and came out of the game,” Showers said.

Then Lozanilla picked up her fifth foul with 1:12 left and the Cowboys up 48-46.

Although Decker had to sit much of the second half, the Cowboys still led thanks to players like senior Anna Peterson.

“Oh it’s devastating but the rest of the kids did a nice job,” Showers said about losing two senior point guards. “You know Anna Peterson came off the bench and gave us an incredible effort and really helped maintain our strength while a couple of those kids sat on the bench.”

Only one other player ended the game in foul trouble: Thatcher junior point guard Mia Carter, who had four. CV had 15 fouls called on them and the Eagles 10.

Thatcher was 16-for-20 from the free throw line and Camp Verde was 4-for-7.

Camp Verde held Thatcher to 28.8 percent shooting.

“It’s a talented group, they worked hard,” Showers said about CV. “This year especially they put things together and it showed.”

Photo Gallery Camp Verde girls basketball state championship game gallery

Camp Verde finished undefeated during the regular season.

“It’s just a great season,” Showers said. “You go 29-3, ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season. The kids have done a nice job.”

Showers said it was difficult to rank where this Cowboy team stood in Camp Verde history.

“It’s kinda hard to say because we were in the 3A for a lot of years and so that’s a step up,” Showers said. “There were some teams I had when we were in the 3A that could have easily won the 2A championship so it’s kinda hard to rank them.”

With packed home games, the Cowboys made a lasting impression this year.

“It’s just what I just told the girls: our girls team this year and our boys team has resurrected the love for basketball in Camp Verde and that’s been an incredible wave to ride this season and we just want to continue that,” Showers said.