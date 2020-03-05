Clarkdale makes site plan review a staff function

CLARKDALE — At its Feb. 25 meeting, the Clarkdale Town Council unanimously approved a resolution that will change how many construction and building modifications are reviewed and approved.

After studying how some other Arizona towns and cities handle similar steps, the council agreed with the recommendation that site plan review be moved from the Planning Commission’s responsibilities to those of the town’s Development Services Department.

Used for comparison were three Arizona municipalities: Pinetop-Lakeside, Williams and the City of St. Johns. Elements of design review from three much larger cities — Tempe, Prescott and Cottonwood.

Community Development Department Director Ruth Mayday said the change will allow the Design Review Board to focus on the visual aspects of a proposed project.

The other half of its job — ensuring conformance to a wide variety of local, state and other requirements — will now be done by town staff ahead of sending the project to the board for design review.

“Site plan review is highly technical, whereas design review is more visual, and whether a project fits into the community,” Mayday said. “So this change will make site plan review the final step, and will involve staff. Site plan review is a review of many codes, and working with regulations imposed by agencies such as ADEQ.”

Mayor Doug Von Gausig said he welcomed the change, as site review should have always resided with qualified staff.

“It puts the right people in the right jobs,” he said.

Mayday pointed out that the plan will put design review first, so that community input into the look of a project will already be known when a developer brings a project in for site review.

“Now, those developers will know what’s required,” Mayday said.

Councilman Bill Regner served on the Tempe Design and Review Board for seven years when he lived in that area. He clarified with Mayday that if the Design Review Board decides to note an item to check if certain elements of a design are within specified codes, staff will be compelled to look into those notes.

“You’ve converted me,” Regner said. “In Tempe, I knew we always had an architect. I agree that this is a good change.”