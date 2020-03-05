Editorial: Whatley right on need for background checks on aspiring council members

What’s good for the goose is equally good for the gander.

Without success, Camp Verde Town Council Member Robin Whatley tried to make that point Wednesday night during council’s discussion of overhauling the town’s ethics complaint protocol.

Included in the discussion of that overly broad subject was the process for town background checks on people who apply to serve on the various advisory boards and commissions to the town council.

Whatley asked if such background checks are required of appointed officials shouldn’t they also be required of elected officials.

She was quickly shot down by Town Attorney Bill Sims, who said, “The voters get to decide who runs your community.”

Perhaps the town should employ an attorney who has a deeper understanding of Camp Verde’s history. The same holds true of council members who think they should be exempt from such background checks.

See, Camp Verde has been down this road before. In the 1990s, Camp Verde voters elected to its town council a member of a well-known local family. It turned out that had town officials done a background check on this man, they would have learned that he never should have served on the council. In fact, he never should have had his name on the ballot.

An investigation by The Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle revealed this town council member was a convicted felon.

A convicted felon who had somehow fraudulently become a registered voter.

A convicted felon who succeeded in illegally having his name placed on the Camp Verde Town Council ballot.

A convicted felon who conned the town’s voters into electing him to serve their community.

It was all illegal, of course, and a textbook example of exactly why we need background checks on those who aspire to public office.

Whatley is right on this one folks. The same degree of accountability being asked of those who serve on the town’s appointed boards and commissions should apply to those who serve Camp Verde in an elective capacity.

It’s a lesson Camp Verde should have learned years ago.