Letter: Beware of the Trump Derangement Syndrome
Editor:
I am always amazed that some people will let their hate and vitriol toward our president be displayed for their friends and neighbors to see in the local paper.
I get it. They’re Democrats and didn’t vote for Trump and don’t want to acknowledge any good things he has done. I won’t begin to counter the misinformation mentioned in a previous letter. But let me say that I’m glad the writer didn’t accuse him of promising: “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor...”or suggest that he had soiled the small private bathroom off the oval office. Trump Derangement Syndrome. Sad.
Finally, regardless of party, all government workers should be allowed to attend any event that they wish after work hours. To deny them is called “Freedom of Association” another constitutional right that some would take away.
Bill Dwyer
Cottonwood
