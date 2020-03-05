Letter: I-17 McGuireville/Cornville exit the worst interchange in Yavapai County
Editor:
Dan Engler’s editorial (March 3, 2020) is correct about the need to improve Rimrock/Beaver Creek areas connectivity to the rest of the world. But that’s not the full story.
The I-17 McGuireville/Cornville (exit 293) exit/entrance is the poorest rated interchange in Yavapai County as per ADOT. This is the main interchange for not only Rimrock but also Cornville and most likely the Spring Creek development.
Page Springs Road and Cornville Road will see a huge influx of traffic should Spring Creek and/or the Primrose Peaks propertied be developed at such a high density.
The Primrose Peaks project also has a problem being under the direct flight path of the Rimrock Airport. The FAA recommends zero to low density development for this property.
I would also like to mention the water issues, both supply and disposal of waste water. Both are highly questionable for these high density projects. Checkout saynotoppe.com for all the Primrose Peaks issues.
Thomas Bonk
Rimrock
