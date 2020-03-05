OFFERS
Letter: Sad when hate of president is greater than love of country

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 11:25 a.m.

Editor:

In response to Matthew Holmes’ letter to the Editor on Feb 28, I ask, where in the world did Mr. Holmes get this information and has he verified it? Now everyone is entitled to their opinion but now you will hear my mine.

All politicians are not 100% honest. Can we at least agree on that? But to say our president lies perpetually is just not true. Certainly not as true as the fact that Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi lied to the entire country on TV day after day during the sham impeachment process, which by the way concluded without any clear cut evidence of wrong doing. And let’s not forget about Hillary back in the day in deleting her 30,000 emails and she still blames everyone except herself as to why she lost the election. Her and James Comey should be in jail!

As far as our President assaulting women, that is a lie. Stormy Daniels and her sham lawyer, Michael Avenatti have proven to be less than honest as well as despicable. And let’s not forget Bill Clinton’s affairs which we do have proof of ... DNA proof. So you are the kettle calling the pot black.

And let’s not forget sir that Obama was in office when these immigrant children were held in the so called cages.....which are not cages at all. Trump did not start that.

Strength through peace is working just fine if you pay attention to the real news, and killing Soleimani was the best and only outcome to rid this world of a terrorist who killed thousand of people, including our fellow Americans. Why anyone would not think otherwise is perplexing.

If you want to live in an America of socialism, then go ahead and continue to spew your uneducated thoughts across the newspaper. Maybe go on vacation in Venezuela and see how you like it!

McCain, Flake and Romney are traitors to our democracy. All because they hate a man so much that their hate is greater than the love of our country. A man who has made this country strong again. President Trump has gotten more people off food stamps and welfare and put them to work, where Obama wanted the country to depend on the government.

Is Trump perfect? No, but people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. The corruption of the democrats goes far deeper than any wrong doing our president has done since in office. I guess you also want to blame the corona virus on our president now? He took immediate action that most likely kept that virus from widely spreading in the USA.

So that is now my opinion. Good luck in 2020.

Angela Loscalzo

Cornville

