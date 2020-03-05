Mingus star Sweeney signs with Wayne State softball

Mingus Union softball senior outfielder Dylan Sweeney is going to be a Wildcat.

On Wednesday morning at the Mingus Union gym, Sweeney signed with Wayne State College.

“It feels great,” Sweeney said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and in moments of doubt where, like where I thought I wasn’t going to sign, that really scared me but now that it’s like official and done it’s kinda like a fresh breath of air and a relief.”

Wayne State competes in NCAA Division II in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats have five players from Arizona on their roster this season.

“As soon as I visited the school it was like a very constructive and family atmosphere I felt at home as soon as I stepped on campus,” Sweeney said. “Also the softball program’s very competitive. For Division II, they’re in one of the hardest conferences, like comparable to the SEC of the Division I.”

Sweeney said she also considered some Texas schools, like University of Dallas.

Sweeney’s signing ceremony was in the gym and she was joined by a throng of friends, family and coaches.

“It’s awesome,” said Mingus head coach John Brown. “I know Dylan’s wanted to play college ball as long as I can remember coaching her, so this is a really big milestone for her and I’m proud of her.”

WSC is located in Wayne, Neb. Wayne State has an enrollment of 3,571.

“It’s beautiful,” Sweeney said. “It’s definitely a lot colder than here (laughs) in Arizona, it’s gonna take some getting used to but other than it’s a beautiful campus.”

Sweeney, who was honorable mention All-Grand Canyon last year, also played volleyball and basketball at Mingus Union. She said those other sports helped her even when she competed against girls who just play softball.

“I think that being a multi sport athlete helped me in lot of aspects, just in other areas that you can’t really get from softball, like the quickness of basketball and being on your feet helps, especially in the outfield and also like volleyball, like arm speed and being able to read a ball of the hitter,” Sweeney said. “All of that helps with other sports as well.”

Sweeney said she wants to major in pre med.

“I have no doubt she’ll represent us very well there,” Brown said. “She represents with all the things she does between the different sports she plays, the FFA and all the things that she’s involved in, she represents this school already, so I expect her to keep doing the same.”

During the summer Sweeney went to the EXOS Select 50 instructional Showcase in Phoenix and won the 5-Tool Fielding Award. The Showcase featured 50 players from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

Then in January she was selected to the 2019 Select 50 All-American Softball Team. She was one of three Arizonans on the squad.

“It was really cool It was a great experience I learned a lot of things from really competitive college coaches and professional softball coaches as well, I feel like it kinda elevated my game to a whole new level,” Sweeney said.

Brown said Sweeney’s been a leader even before she became a captain this year.

“Oh she’s amazing,” Brown said. “She’s been on varsity since she was a freshman and of course she’s a captain this year but she’s always been a leader and she’s always been an impact player too, so all the way around the program definitely utilizes Dylan.”

Mingus Union softball has been consistently sending players to college teams of late, like Nikki Zielinski to Southern Idaho and Madelyn Bejarano to Central Florida.

“It’s great,” Brown said. “I mean we try to get as many kids involved in a sport after high school as we can, so to see at least somebody so far signing is awesome. We knew Dylan was going to but I’m hoping to get some more, so we’ll see.”