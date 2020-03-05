OFFERS
Thu, March 05
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Obituary: Carl Leroy Manley

Carl Leroy Manley

Carl Leroy Manley

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 11:13 a.m.

Carl Leroy Manley passed away February 28, 2020.

He was born July 28, 1942 to Lawrence and Inez Manley in Los Angeles, Calif.

He worked various jobs over the years ranging from the Hayden Flour Mill in Tempe, Ray Tanner Volvo in Phoenix and eventually landed in Camp Verde raising catfish on the Verde Fish Farm.

Carl was an adventurous spirit who loved the outdoors, hiking, reading, listening to music and enjoying his family.

Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 29 years, Nancy. He leaves behind his beloved sister, Jean Hunt; brother, Tom Manley; his 5 kids Tim, Lisa, Carleen, Scott and Erica; 15 grandkids and 9 great grandchildren with one on the way. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Westcott Funeral Home, 631 S. 1st Street in Camp Verde.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Clear Creek Cemetery in Camp Verde.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

